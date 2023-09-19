Past champions commit to competing in the 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three former Dominion Energy Charity Classic champions have committed to playing in this year’s tournament at The Country Club of Virginia, James River Course.

Defending champion Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer (2017 and 2021 winner), and Miguel Angel Jimenez (2017) will compete in the tournament.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be televised on the Golf Channel from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22.

According to a press release, the tournament has raised more than $9 million for Richmond-area charities. Click/tap here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.