Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Richmond shooting

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for the shooting.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for the shooting.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting around 8:15 p.m. Monday in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Carmine Street for a shooting and found an adult male injured.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 north in Hanover on Saturday.
Passenger dies in I-95 crash in Hanover
Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Heavy rain possible this weekend
Police say officers received a call reporting one person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.
Richmond Police: Man found shot to death in yard
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book

Latest News

Theft crimes on the rise in Richmond, specifically Manchester
Security heightened throughout Manchester as thefts increase
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico
In the overnight hours of Sept. 18, 2003, a Category 1 hurricane named Isabel trekked across...
20 years after Isabel, emergency responders say they are better prepared
Here's a look at some of the hurricanes that have had major impacts on Virginia.
Virginia's history with devastating hurricanes