Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man found shot to death inside Richmond home

The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a Richmond home on Tuesday.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a home on Overlook Street for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This comes just hours after two shootings in the city.

The first shooting happened Monday night shortly after 8 p.m. on Carmine Street. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Less than five hours later, a man was shot and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

So far, there’s no information about suspects in these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Heavy rain possible this weekend
P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while playing outside with friends on Dec. 30, 2022
Juvenile charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell
Southside Speedway
Chesterfield seeking proposals to revitalize Southside Speedway
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
19-year-old dies after shooting in city’s southside

Latest News

Security heightened throughout Manchester as thefts increase
Security heightened throughout Manchester as thefts increase
Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Heavy rain possible this weekend
NBC12 is On Your Side for breaking news, weather and more.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Trial for deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center begins