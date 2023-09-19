Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Varina

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a shooting in Varina on Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to Southbury Avenue in eastern Henrico for a “suspicious situation.”

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the front yard of a home.

The victim, D’Wayne Lamont Crawley, 51, of Henrico, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

So far, there’s no information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

