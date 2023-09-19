Your Money with Carlson Financial
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car

Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy is in custody after a gun was found inside his car at L.C. Bird High School on Tuesday.

“The SRO at L.C. Bird High School received a tip that a student may have a firearm in his vehicle. Based on this information, the SRO began looking for the vehicle in the student parking lot; while looking, he saw the vehicle arrive in the parking lot.” Chesterfield Police said.

According to police, the SRO approached the teen as he exited the car.

While searching the car, a handgun was found.

Police say no one was injured, and no threatening statements were made.

Charges against the teen are pending.

Full statement from Chesterfield County Public Schools:

“This morning, Chesterfield Police received a tip that a Bird HS student driving to school may have a weapon. Police and school administrators responded immediately when the student arrived in the parking lot. A handgun and magazine were recovered from the vehicle in the parking lot. The police have determined there was not a credible threat to students at the school. The school shared a message with families to make them aware.”

