Juvenile injured in Hopewell shooting

A juvenile in Hopewell is expected to be okay after being injured in a shooting Monday night.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile in Hopewell is expected to be okay after being injured in a shooting Monday night.

On Sept. 18, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Autumn Court for the report of shots fired. Officers located witnesses and evidence of a shooting. Around 9 p.m., Tri-Cities Hospital reported a male juvenile victim who had been shot walked into their facility.

The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover fully.

The investigation into this incident continues. The Hopewell Police Department requests that any person(s) who may have any information to provide contact Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.

