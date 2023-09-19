Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Hurricane Isabel 20 years later: Virignia’s costliest natural disaster

Hurricane Isabel 20 years later: Virignia’s costliest natural disaster
By Megan Wise
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Isabel is considered one of the worst hurricanes to hit Virginia.

Isabel originated in the Atlantic and first became a tropical storm near the Cape Verde Islands on Sept. 6, 2003. The very next day, it strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane.

It eventually became a massive Category 5 hurricane with maximum winds near 165 mph. Isabel made a slow north-northwest turn as it approached the United States, weakening to a Category 2 storm.

20 years after Hurricane Isabel, Richmond emergency responders say they are better prepared >

The hurricane was well forecasted, and Hurricane Watches and Warnings were issued in advance for residents to prepare.

Isabel landed 20 years ago on the North Carolina Outer Banks between Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras. Landfall coincided with high tide, which made storm surge impacts even worse.

According to the National Weather Service, Isabel produced storm surges 6 to 8 feet above normal tide levels near landfall. There were storm surges of 4-6 feet along the Virginia coast, bringing flooding to the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the James River.

Lessons learned from Hurricane Isabel >

Damage from storm surge was noted as far inland as Colonial Beach, West Point, Tappahannock and even Hopewell. The storm moved inland through Virginia into West Virginia and eventually Ohio. But the impacts Isabel brought Virginia were devastating.

Isabel left over 2 million without power, taking down thousands of trees and power poles and triggering deadly flash flooding.

Hundreds of homes were damaged, and fallen trees blocked hundreds of roads. It’s estimated Isabel left behind $1 billion in damage, making it Virginia’s costliest natural disaster.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Heavy rain likely this weekend
P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while playing outside with friends on Dec. 30, 2022
Juvenile charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell
Southside Speedway
Chesterfield seeking proposals to revitalize Southside Speedway
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Dry and pleasant through Thursday
Hurricane Isabel is considered one of the worst hurricanes to hit Virginia.
Hurricane Isabel 20 years later: Virignia’s costliest natural disaster
Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Heavy rain likely this weekend
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Quiet, pleasant weather pattern through Thursday