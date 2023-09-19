Your Money with Carlson Financial
Amazon hiring over 3,000 employees in Richmond ahead of holiday season

Amazon says it's hiring more than 3,000 employees in Richmond.
Amazon says it's hiring more than 3,000 employees in Richmond.
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get out those resumes and cover letters because Amazon is hiring thousands ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon announced Tuesday it’s hiring 250,000 full-time, seasonal and part-time employees across the U.S. - with opportunities to transition to full-time positions.

In metro Richmond, Amazon says it’s hiring more than 3,000 employees.

“A diverse range of roles—from packing and picking to sorting and shipping—are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels,” Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon says the jobs are flexible and come with a wide range of hours and benefits. Employees can earn between $17-$28 per hour depending on the position and location.

Those interested in applying can click HERE.

