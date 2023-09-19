Your Money with Carlson Financial
59-year-old man died after bee attack, coroner confirmed

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital's emergency department.
The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.(Pexels)
By Cameron Aaron and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A man in southeastern Kentucky died after he was attacked by bees and stung several times, according to the Harlan County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said the 59-year-old man was trying to move an old bag of potting soil from his porch when he was stung by a swarm of bees from inside the bag.

Family members immediately began CPR until emergency officials could arrive and take over, but authorities said those attempts failed.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at 5:50 p.m. from the hospital’s emergency department.

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the entire family and friends,” a post read on the Harlan County Coroner’s Office Facebook page.

