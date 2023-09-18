Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Isabel swept through Central Virginia.
- A man is dead after a shooting in the city’s southside.
- Richmond School leaders will discuss making changes to the admissions process for selective schools.
- Today’s forecast consists of slowly clearing skies after early morning clouds and rain. Full forecast >
Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.
Download NBC12′s Apps
> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play
> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.