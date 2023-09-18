Watch Live: 12News Today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Isabel swept through Central Virginia.

A man is dead after a shooting in the city’s southside.

Richmond School leaders will discuss making changes to the admissions process for selective schools.

Today's forecast consists of slowly clearing skies after early morning clouds and rain.

