Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Isabel swept through Central Virginia.
  • A man is dead after a shooting in the city’s southside.
  • Richmond School leaders will discuss making changes to the admissions process for selective schools.
  • Today’s forecast consists of slowly clearing skies after early morning clouds and rain. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Police say officers received a call reporting one person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.
Richmond Police find man shot to death in residence yard
Police responded to a vehicle crash on I-95N in Hanover County.
Fatal crash on I-95N claims the life of one passenger
Officers were on patrol when they encountered a stolen vehicle near Nine Mile Road and North...
Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Henrico

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man dies after shooting in city’s southside
Man dies after shooting in Richmond
Man dies after shooting in Richmond
Volunteers paint Hanover County businesses in gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
Sawyer’s Warriors paint Hanover businesses gold to raise awareness for kids cancer
VDOT will conduct nightly alternating double-lane closures between mile markers 59 and 61.
VDOT conducting double lane closures on I-95N in Chesterfield