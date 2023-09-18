Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia parks to celebrate National Public Lands & Bike Your Park Day

In Virginia, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) manages nearly 130,000 acres of land, including nearly 80,000 acres of public land across 41 state parks.
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Now in its 30th year, Virginia State Parks will celebrate National Public Lands Day to recognize the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort.

On Saturday, September 23, the event will bring together thousands of volunteers from across the country to highlight the impact of public lands on our well-being.

In Virginia, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) manages nearly 130,000 acres of land, including nearly 80,000 acres of public land across 41 state parks.

“Since 1936, Virginia State Parks have provided citizens a fun, safe place to connect with nature, learn and participate in outdoor recreation,” said DCR Director Matt Wells. “For National Public Lands Day, we invite Virginians to support their state parks by volunteering to help restore, improve and protect the lands they cherish, preserving them for future generations to enjoy.”

Each park in Virginia depends heavily on volunteers for everything from trail maintenance to interpretative programs. Because of this, both new and established volunteers are invited to Virginia State Parks for NPLD.

Volunteers can choose from more than 30 NPLD events, including removing invasive species, shoreline cleanup, habitat restoration, and environmental education.

“National Public Lands Day is a reminder that the preservation of our natural treasures depends on the dedication of volunteers,” said Katie Gibson, chief ranger of visitor experience at Douthat State Park in Millboro, Virginia. “Their efforts embody the spirit of unity and stewardship that ensure the beauty, diversity and wonder of these spaces remain accessible and protected for generations to come.”

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather/project and bring water, insect repellent and sunscreen. Because National Public Lands Day coincides with Bike Your Park Day, volunteers are also encouraged to bring a bike. Free parking will be provided.

Click here for more information about this event or Virginia’s State Parks.

