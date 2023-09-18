Your Money with Carlson Financial
VDOE approves A.P. African American Studies class

The course is currently being offered in some Fairfax and Arlington County Schools.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Education has approved the A.P. African American Studies course for high schools in the Commonwealth.

NBC4 reports this comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered a review for the class earlier this year.

He wanted to ensure it didn’t teach any “divisive concepts.”

“After a thorough analysis, the Secretary of Education determined that the AP African American Studies course meets Executive Order One standards, and the pilot will be offered in some Virginia schools this fall,” a statement from the governor’s office said.

Starting next year, all high schools in the state will be able to offer the class.

