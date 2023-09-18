Your Money with Carlson Financial
Traffic control officer of 48 years hit by tractor-trailer while working near school

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck.
Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck. She was taken to the hospital where she later had her leg amputated.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Samantha Murray and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A traffic control officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was hit by a tractor-trailer while working for Jefferson County Schools.

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck. She was taken to the hospital where she later had her leg amputated.

Police said the driver failed to stop, but several witnesses provided authorities descriptions of the vehicles, leading officers to stop the tractor-trailer.

Delane Rowe, 44, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, assault and disregarding traffic control.

Originally from Germany, Schaftlein has served Louisville for 48 years as a traffic guard. She is in daily physical therapy and working on adjusting to a new normal.

Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

