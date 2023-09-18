Police seek more information about West Broad Street shooting suspects

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Department is searching for more information on two people suspected of killing a man on West Broad Street on Sept. 2.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Deontae Marquel Winston and Katoya Brown, both of Crewe, were arrested and charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony after Julian Leshon McClenny died in a shooting in the 11100 block of West Broad Street.

“Over the last several months, detectives believe Mr. Winston and Ms. Brown may have been sighted in parking lots of other popular shopping areas spanning across the metro-region,” Henrico Police said in a news release on Monday. “Some witnesses have reported their behavior to be harassing.”

Police say in McClenny’s death, the suspects were outside of a business in the parking lot when an argument ensued with the victim, resulting in him being shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lozak at 804-501-5588 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

