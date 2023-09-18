Monday Forecast: Slowly clearing skies after early morning clouds and rain
Gorgeous Autumn Weather this week with a weekend storm looming
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant this week UNTIL this weekend when an area of low pressure offshore COULD bring us clouds and rain.
Monday: A few lingering morning showers are possible especially east of I-95. Clouds slowly lift, bringing Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (EARLY morning Rain Chance: 30%)
FIRST ALERT: Dry, pleasant weather Tuesday-Thursday
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Clouds increase with late showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: A weak system may develop off the southeastern U.S. coastline next weekend. Wind won’t bring damage to our area, but it could bring rain both Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday: Cloudy with areas of rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Cloudy with areas of rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
