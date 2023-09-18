Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Slowly clearing skies after early morning clouds and rain

Gorgeous Autumn Weather this week with a weekend storm looming
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant this week UNTIL this weekend when an area of low pressure offshore COULD bring us clouds and rain.

Monday: A few lingering morning showers are possible especially east of I-95. Clouds slowly lift, bringing Mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (EARLY morning Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: Dry, pleasant weather Tuesday-Thursday

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Clouds increase with late showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: A weak system may develop off the southeastern U.S. coastline next weekend. Wind won’t bring damage to our area, but it could bring rain both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday: Cloudy with areas of rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Cloudy with areas of rain likely. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

