Man dies after shooting in city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond on Sunday evening.

Richmond Police say the shooting happened on the city’s southside near Willoughby Court just off Hull Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

