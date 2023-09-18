Man dies after shooting in city’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond on Sunday evening.
Richmond Police say the shooting happened on the city’s southside near Willoughby Court just off Hull Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
