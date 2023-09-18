Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man dies after shooting in city’s southside

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond on Sunday evening.

Man found shot to death in yard

Richmond Police say the shooting happened on the city’s southside near Willoughby Court just off Hull Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

