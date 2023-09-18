Your Money with Carlson Financial
Juvenile charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell

P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while playing outside with friends on Dec. 30, 2022
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A third suspect was arrested recently in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in Hopewell.

P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while playing outside with her friends in December 2022.

Two other people - Jamari Antonio Taylor and Rayquan Latrel Harvell were arrested and charged in the case in August.

On Monday, police said a third suspect - a 17-year-old boy - was captured last week in New York and extradited back to Hopewell.

On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, officers found Moore suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. Moore later died from her injury at Tri-Cities Hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting that may be related.

P’Aris’ mother, Brionna Taylor, says her daughter was outside playing with friends during the drive-by shooting. Brionna says her daughter loved making TikTok videos and riding her bike with her friends. P’Aris was just four days away from turning 9 years old at the time of her death.

“Now that all three offenders have been arrested, the Hopewell Police Department would like to thank all of the local, state, and federal partnerships that assisted in investigating and apprehending each offender in this case,” police said in a news release on Monday.

