First Alert: Heavy rain possible this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A heavy, soaking rain is possible this weekend across much of Virginia.

An area of low pressure will likely develop off the coast of the southeastern U.S. late this week. It could acquire tropical characteristics and become a weak tropical or sub-tropical system. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted this area in a 30% chance for tropical development in the next five days.

There is a 30% chance for tropical development near the southeastern U.S. coastline over the next several days. (WWBT)

Whether it becomes a tropical/sub-tropical system or not, it will bring heavy rain towards central Virginia this weekend. A predecessor rain event is expected well ahead of the center of low pressure. The heaviest rain looks likely to arrive on Saturday.

It’s too early to know about specific rainfall amounts, but several inches of rain is well within the realm of possibility. We are not expecting damaging wind with this storm, but it will bring a cool easterly breeze.

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern U.S. coastline (WWBT)

Remnant tropical or sub-tropical systems sometimes produce brief tornadoes on the right hand side of the storm. Whether or not that will happen with this system will depend on the exact track and strength of the area of low pressure. We will keep an eye on the potential.

For updates on this weekend’s heavy rain potential, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

The NBC12 First Alert weather app features updated video forecasts throughout the day, an hour-by-hour forecast, severe weather alerts and much more.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.