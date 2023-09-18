Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators in the midst of hurricane season.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the generators pose a fire and burn risk.

The agency said there have been at least three incidents “resulting in severe burn injuries.”

The units were mostly sold from April 2011 through June 2023.

The recall comes during the hurricane season, a time when many generators are used in the aftermath of storms.

The year’s Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall
Police say officers received a call reporting one person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.
Richmond Police: Man found shot to death in yard
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Troopers responded to a crash on I-95 north in Hanover on Saturday.
Passenger dies in I-95 crash in Hanover
Officers were on patrol when they encountered a stolen vehicle near Nine Mile Road and North...
Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Henrico

Latest News

Authorities in Pennsylvania launched a search Sunday night for nine people who escaped from a...
9 juveniles who escaped from a Pennsylvania detention center have been captured, state police say
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Judge will hold hearing on ex-DOJ official’s request to move Georgia election case to federal court
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
Iran-US prisoner swap appears in motion as nearly $6B in once-frozen Iranian assets reaches Qatar
FILE - Comedian Russell Brand performs at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of...
UK police urged to investigate sex assault allegations against comedian Russell Brand
Volunteers paint Hanover County businesses in gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
Sawyer’s Warriors paint Hanover businesses gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer