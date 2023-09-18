Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 men sentenced in shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey

The two men convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey were sentenced to 56 years in prison.
By Desiree Montilla and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The two men convicted in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey were sentenced to 56 years in prison on Monday.

Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley were found guilty on six charges - including first-degree murder - in June.

Last September, 15-year-old Humphrey was shot and killed in Gilpin Court while walking from a convenience store and was caught in the crossfire of people shooting at each other.

Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.
Tynashia Humphrey, 15, was shot and killed on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Gilpin Court.(Grandmother Karen Cheatham)

The three remaining suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of Tynashia Humphrey are scheduled for court hearings next month.

Mitchell Hudson has a jury trial scheduled in late October. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford and Rashard Jackson have term hearings on Oct. 2.

