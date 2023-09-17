VDOT conducting double lane closures on I-95N in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation asks drivers to use extreme caution on I-95N in Chesterfield due to repair work that will be taking place on the Old Bermuda Hundred bridge.

Beginning Monday, September 18, through Friday, September 22, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. VDOT will conduct nightly alternating double-lane closures between mile markers 59 and 61.

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

