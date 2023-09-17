Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Sunday Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers

A light passing shower this morning, rain likely this afternoon and evening
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the rain should clear by daybreak Monday. Mainly dry with a fall feel Monday through Friday.

Sunday: Light morning showers are possible mainly north and west of RVA. Cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Rain continues overnight. Highs around 80° along and east of I-95, near 70° west of I-95. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: near a quarter inch)

Monday: A few lingering morning showers are possible. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible, better rain chance near the Chesapeake. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot
Richmond Police Department Down 153 Officers
Missing 10-year-old found safe, returned home to family
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Scattered showers likely Sunday late in the day
Showers likely Sunday in the late afternoon and evening
Showers likely Sunday in the late afternoon and evening
Saturday Forecast: Low 80s and sunshine
Saturday Forecast: Low 80s and sunshine
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend with low humidity!