Sunday Forecast: Cloudy with scattered showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most of the rain should clear by daybreak Monday. Mainly dry with a fall feel Monday through Friday.

Sunday: Light morning showers are possible mainly north and west of RVA. Cloudy with rain likely during the afternoon and evening. Rain continues overnight. Highs around 80° along and east of I-95, near 70° west of I-95. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: near a quarter inch)

Monday: A few lingering morning showers are possible. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible, better rain chance near the Chesapeake. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

