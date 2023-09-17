Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to one person arrest in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are thanking residents for their cooperation after a hectic overnight pursuit led to the arrest of one man.

Officers were on patrol when they encountered a stolen vehicle near Nine Mile Road and North Oak Avenue.

When the vehicle began making multiple turns and accelerating rapidly to evade the officers, a pursuit was initiated.

The intense moments caused the vehicle to lose control after striking a mailbox and losing a tire near the dead end of East Washington Street. After the crash, three suspects ran from the vehicle.

One man from the vehicle was arrested, and he faces multiple charges. Police also say there was a gun located during the arrest. There is no word of any other suspects.

According to Henrico Police, there is no public safety concern in this area.

