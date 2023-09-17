Richmond Police find man shot to death in residence yard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after finding a man dead with gunshot wounds in the yard of a residence.

Police say the incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Officers received a call reporting one person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, unresponsive, on the ground in the yard of a residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating this incident and say they are not looking for any suspects.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

