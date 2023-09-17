Police investigating deadly shooting on Phaup Street; victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police and detectives are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a 23-year-old Richmond man.

On Friday, September 15, police were called to the 2100 block of Phaup Street just before 9:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult male in an apartment down and unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Officers and units of the Richmond Ambulance Authority attempted to perform life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Antione Christian. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

