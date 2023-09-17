Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fatal crash on I-95N claims the life of one passenger

Police responded to a vehicle crash on I-95N in Hanover County.
Police responded to a vehicle crash on I-95N in Hanover County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95N that claimed the life of one passenger.

Police responded to the incident on I-95N in Hanover County on Saturday, September 16, just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a sedan that appeared to have run off the road to the right and struck a tree.

The front-seat passenger, 50-year-old Tasha Green, died on the scene due to her injuries. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Sierra Todd-Winkler, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with reckless driving.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.

