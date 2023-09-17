Fatal crash on I-95N claims the life of one passenger
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95N that claimed the life of one passenger.
Police responded to the incident on I-95N in Hanover County on Saturday, September 16, just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a sedan that appeared to have run off the road to the right and struck a tree.
The front-seat passenger, 50-year-old Tasha Green, died on the scene due to her injuries. Police say she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Sierra Todd-Winkler, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with reckless driving.
The cause of this crash remains under investigation.
