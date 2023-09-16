Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say

A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind his wife and two kids.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin say a man has died after getting seriously injured while working at a construction site.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department reports that first responders were called to a road construction site on Sheridan Road Wednesday afternoon.

The department said it was reported that a worker at the site suffered serious injuries.

According to investigators, the worker, later identified as 34-year-old Cody Nelson, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.

“The Pleasant Prairie Police Department extends its condolences to the co-workers and family affected by this tragic event,” the department shared.

According to reports, Nelson was working on a new section of the water main pipe that had been capped off about two months prior. When he went to remove the cap to continue working on the pipe, the pressure of the water blew the cap off, hitting and killing him.

TMJ4 reports that Nelson leaves behind a wife and two kids.

A GoFundMe has since been started “In loving memory of Cody Nelson” to help with memorial costs and to support his family.

Organizer Kalianne Morrison wrote, “Cody departed this world far too soon, leaving behind a profound void in the lives of his family and friends.”

Nelson’s loved ones thanked everyone for the support they have already received.

“The outpouring witnessed over social media is tremendous,” Morrison shared. “Cody’s remarkable ability to uplift others was a testament to his character. He spread kindness and positivity, a legacy we should all strive to uphold in his memory.”

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A person has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond.
City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the new budget deal on Thursday in Richmond.
Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates, reinstates sales tax holiday
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes after getting kicked out of show and falsely denying she vaped
Brayden Felts was last seen leaving his home in the 5500 block of Heatherhill Drive
Chesterfield police searching for 12-year-old with cognitive disorder
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot
Aerial shots of Lahaina fire
Maui authorities revise wildfire death toll down to 97 amid painstaking work to catalog remains