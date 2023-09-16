Saturday Forecast: Low 80s and sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated shower possible Sunday morning, better rain chance Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Saturday: Sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 60°, highs around 80°. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: near a quarter inch)

Monday: A few lingering morning showers are possible. A mix of clouds and sunshine with an isolated afternoon shower is possible, mainly east of I-95. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with and afternoon or evening shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

