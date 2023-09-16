Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Saturday Forecast: Low 80s and sunshine

After a crisp, autumn like morning, we’re back to t-shirt weather this afternoon
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An isolated shower possible Sunday morning, better rain chance Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Saturday: Sunny with low humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with scattered showers likely during the afternoon and evening. Lows near 60°, highs around 80°. (Rain Chance: 60%, Rain Totals: near a quarter inch)

Monday: A few lingering morning showers are possible. A mix of clouds and sunshine with an isolated afternoon shower is possible, mainly east of I-95. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 80°.

Friday: Mostly sunny with and afternoon or evening shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at Chippenham Hospital
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Forecast: Beautiful start to the weekend with low humidity!
A chance of rain returns Sunday.
Forecast: Dry, pleasant start to the weekend
Summer’s big heat appears to be over, with no 90+ days in sight.
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a northerly breeze
Summer’s big heat appears to be over, with no 90+ days in sight.
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a northerly breeze