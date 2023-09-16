Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Police searching for missing 10-year-old

10 year old Unique Samuels was last seen near West Hill and St. James streets in the Gilpin...
10 year old Unique Samuels was last seen near West Hill and St. James streets in the Gilpin Court neighborhood.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are on the search for a missing 10-year-old boy who they say has been missing since Friday Afternoon.

Unique Samuels was last seen in the Gilpin Court neighborhood at 4 p.m. near West Hill and St. James Streets. Police say Samuels lives nearby.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Unique Samuels or the circumstances of his disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

