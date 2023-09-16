Little Hands Virginia to host Diaper Drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - What may seem like an easy purchase for some families may be challenging for others, and diapers are no different.

In honor of Diaper Need Awareness Week, Little Hands Virginia will host a Diaper Drive on Sunday, September 24, through Monday, October 2, to collect diapers and pull-ups for families in need.

Nationally, one in three families experience diaper need. According to the United Way, in 2019, 27.3% of children in Richmond lived below the poverty threshold. Since then, diaper costs have increased by 20% over the previous year.

Little Hands Virginia is a non-profit that provides essential items to young children in need of support in Central Virginia. During Diaper Need Awareness Week, volunteers will collect diapers and pull-ups, with a high priority on diaper sizes newborn, two, five and six. Diapers can be dropped off at the organization’s office or purchased online from the organization’s Target registry.

Diapers are critical to ensuring babies are clean while reducing health risks and abuse and are the most requested item of Little Hands. From June through August 2022, Little Hands has provided roughly 50,000 diapers and pull-ups to children in Central Virginia.

For more information about Little Hands Virginia or how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.