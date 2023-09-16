Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Little Hands Virginia to host Diaper Drive

Little Hands will be collecting diapers and pull-ups and especially needs diapers in sizes...
Little Hands will be collecting diapers and pull-ups and especially needs diapers in sizes newborn, two, five and six.(Juliana Alford)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - What may seem like an easy purchase for some families may be challenging for others, and diapers are no different.

In honor of Diaper Need Awareness Week, Little Hands Virginia will host a Diaper Drive on Sunday, September 24, through Monday, October 2, to collect diapers and pull-ups for families in need.

Nationally, one in three families experience diaper need. According to the United Way, in 2019, 27.3% of children in Richmond lived below the poverty threshold. Since then, diaper costs have increased by 20% over the previous year.

Little Hands Virginia is a non-profit that provides essential items to young children in need of support in Central Virginia. During Diaper Need Awareness Week, volunteers will collect diapers and pull-ups, with a high priority on diaper sizes newborn, two, five and six. Diapers can be dropped off at the organization’s office or purchased online from the organization’s Target registry.

Diapers are critical to ensuring babies are clean while reducing health risks and abuse and are the most requested item of Little Hands. From June through August 2022, Little Hands has provided roughly 50,000 diapers and pull-ups to children in Central Virginia.

For more information about Little Hands Virginia or how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at Chippenham Hospital
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Community discusses next steps for historic cemeteries
7th District community members voice their wants for Historic African American cemeteries
Attendees talk with employers and other industry representatives at the 2022 HCPS Life-Ready...
Henrico to host ‘Life Ready Expo’ for middle and high school students
Richmond Police Department Down 153 Officers
Missing 10-year-old found safe, returned home to family
Chesterfield Police thanks the community for help in finding a missing 12-year-old.
Missing 12-year-old with cognitive disorder found, returned safely to family