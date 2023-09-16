Your Money with Carlson Financial
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot

A USPS driver was seriously injured in a crash in that same parking lot
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico County.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Police Department says there were multiple fights at Highland Springs High School and a nearby shopping center parking lot on Friday afternoon.

School resource officers assigned to the school were alerted to a fight that broke out following a pep rally just after 4 p.m.

“To de-escalate the altercation involving multiple students, an SRO deployed OC spray to the group,” Henrico police said in a news release.

In that incident, two juveniles suffered minor injuries and were treated by a school nurse.

“Shortly after this occurred, other fights broke out including in a nearby shopping center parking lot,” police said. “Multiple other officers were dispatched to the school to address this active situation.”

Just before 4:30 p.m., a two-vehicle crash involving a USPS vehicle occurred in the shopping center parking lot along Airport Drive.

“The preliminary investigation shows the driver of an SUV sped through the parking lot and struck a United States Postal Service (USPS) carrier van, overturning it and ejecting the driver,” police said.

The driver of the USPS van was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles were struck by the SUV and suffered minor injuries.

“At this time, the female adult driver of the SUV has been charged with reckless driving, per Division policy, and was released on a summons,” police said. She is scheduled to appear in court in the next week and a half.

“The Henrico Police Crash Team will collaborate with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on any further charges that may be brought forth,” police said.

The Henrico Police Department says it is working with the Henrico County Public School system regarding fights at school.

Charges are currently pending.

“Anyone with information regarding what unfolded Friday afternoon is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000,” police said. “Tips about the crash can be directed to Officer C. Bolinger at 804-501-5000.”

