Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Henrico to host ‘Life Ready Expo’ for middle and high school students

Attendees talk with employers and other industry representatives at the 2022 HCPS Life-Ready...
Attendees talk with employers and other industry representatives at the 2022 HCPS Life-Ready Expo.(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Preparing to enter the workforce can be stressful, and without the right guidance and tools needed for success, teens may become overwhelmed with the daunting task of seeking a career. Henrico County Public Schools wants to make that task easier by inviting all students in grades 6-12 to a Life-Ready Expo.

On Tuesday, September 19, students and families are welcome to explore various career options to learn about necessary job skills and education requirements. The event will be held at Hermitage High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In 2020, the Life-Ready Expo was recognized for its innovative approach by the National...
In 2020, the Life-Ready Expo was recognized for its innovative approach by the National Association of Counties.(Henrico County Public Schools)

The Life-Ready Expo features more than 150 employers and industry leaders, including many in the health, science, industrial, engineering and technology sectors. Visitors will have the chance to explore several career opportunities in each of Virginia’s 17 career clusters and speak with industry and government representatives about their paths to success.

In previous years, the National Association of Counties recognized the Life-Ready Expo for its innovative approach. Sponsored by the HCPS Department of Workforce and Career Development, the Life-Ready Expo attracts enthusiastic crowds of students, families, and business and community partners across the region.

For more information about this event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at Chippenham Hospital
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Latest News

Richmond Police Department Down 153 Officers
Missing 10-year-old found safe, returned home to family
Chesterfield Police thanks the community for help in finding a missing 12-year-old.
Missing 12-year-old with cognitive disorder found, returned safely to family
A USPS truck was overturned on Friday evening hours after the crash was reported in Henrico...
Henrico police investigating school fights and crash in nearby parking lot
The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old who suffers from a cognitive...
Chesterfield police searching for boy