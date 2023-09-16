Henrico to host ‘Life Ready Expo’ for middle and high school students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Preparing to enter the workforce can be stressful, and without the right guidance and tools needed for success, teens may become overwhelmed with the daunting task of seeking a career. Henrico County Public Schools wants to make that task easier by inviting all students in grades 6-12 to a Life-Ready Expo.

On Tuesday, September 19, students and families are welcome to explore various career options to learn about necessary job skills and education requirements. The event will be held at Hermitage High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In 2020, the Life-Ready Expo was recognized for its innovative approach by the National Association of Counties. (Henrico County Public Schools)

The Life-Ready Expo features more than 150 employers and industry leaders, including many in the health, science, industrial, engineering and technology sectors. Visitors will have the chance to explore several career opportunities in each of Virginia’s 17 career clusters and speak with industry and government representatives about their paths to success.

In previous years, the National Association of Counties recognized the Life-Ready Expo for its innovative approach. Sponsored by the HCPS Department of Workforce and Career Development, the Life-Ready Expo attracts enthusiastic crowds of students, families, and business and community partners across the region.

For more information about this event, click here.

