Fire damages Twin Creeks Distillery building in Franklin County

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire left the Twin Creeks Distillery building in Ferrum damaged on Friday night.

The business posted on Facebook a fire broke out on the back portion of the main building on Friday night. The area housed bulk materials and storage, and Twin Creeks reports there were no injuries or loss of product inventory.

The front of the building contained the main still, fermenting tanks and the barrel room. Twin Creeks did not report any damage to items in the front portion of the building. The post states the whiskey barrels and bottled product did not suffer any damage.

The business did lose the back portion of the building and their remaining hand sanitizer stock from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Franklin County Department of Public Safety, the Ferrum Volunteer Fire Department and the Callaway Volunteer Fire Department all helped put out the blaze.

Business leaders are asking the public to avoid the Ferrum location as the roads are blocked. Twin Creeks Distillery will be working to build back in the coming days.

