Chesterfield police searching for 12-year-old with cognitive disorder

Brayden Felts was last seen leaving his home in the 5500 block of Heatherhill Drive
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old who suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Brayden Felts was last seen leaving his home in the 5500 block of Heatherhill Drive on Friday. He was wearing black and camouflage shorts and a black or gray tank top.

Police said that if anyone sees Felts, he should not be approached.

Felts is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 113 pounds.

If you see him, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

