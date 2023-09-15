VDH says new COVID-19 vaccine will be available ‘in the coming days’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday that the new COVID-19 booster will be available to Virginians “in the coming days.”

“The vaccine will start to be available at pharmacies and physicians’ offices in addition to federally qualified health centers, free clinics, and local health department offices,” VDH said in a news release.

VDH says most people with insurance will likely not have to pay anything out of pocket for the vaccine. For anyone without insurance, there are two federal programs available to help cover the cost.

Click/tap here for more information about the vaccine and how to find it.

