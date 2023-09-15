Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VDH says new COVID-19 vaccine will be available ‘in the coming days’

The revamped booster targets a single variant, and most doctors say you should get it if you’re six months or older.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday that the new COVID-19 booster will be available to Virginians “in the coming days.”

“The vaccine will start to be available at pharmacies and physicians’ offices in addition to federally qualified health centers, free clinics, and local health department offices,” VDH said in a news release.

RELATED: Pharmacies prepare for updated COVID-19 booster shot >

VDH says most people with insurance will likely not have to pay anything out of pocket for the vaccine. For anyone without insurance, there are two federal programs available to help cover the cost.

Click/tap here for more information about the vaccine and how to find it.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A person has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond.
City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the new budget deal on Thursday in Richmond.
Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates, reinstates sales tax holiday

Latest News

A VCU professor is developing a THC breathalyzer.
VCU science professor developing THC breathalyzer
CDC recommends new covid booster shot for those 6 months and older
‘We still see the demands’: Pharmacies prepare for updated COVID-19 booster shot
There's a dire need for blood donations as the nation is facing a blood shortage.
The American Red Cross declares a national blood shortage, here’s why
The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the country's blood supply.
Red Cross declares national blood shortage