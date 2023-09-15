Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

VCU science professor developing THC breathalyzer

The professor and her students are on the verge of a first-of-its-kind THC breathalyzer
There’s a possible breakthrough to deal with law enforcement concerns about people driving while high.
By Raven Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a possible breakthrough to deal with law enforcement concerns about people driving while high.

A VCU professor and her students are on the verge of a first-of-its-kind THC breathalyzer. It’s all part of a bigger goal to keep you safe on the roads.

You’ve probably seen alcohol breathalyzers for some time, working to get drunk drivers off the road, but what about drivers who may be impaired in a different way?

“We are creating a chemical foundation for a breathalyzer device that would be able to not only detect THC previous use, but also be a reliable tool to separate THC from CBD,” VCU Forensics Science Professor Dr. Emanuele Alves said.

Alves and her students are in the process of making one of the first THC breathalyzers to hopefully deter people from getting behind the wheel impaired.

With CBD legal, they hope this device will lead to fewer false-positive results.

“CBD is a popular product, so we don’t want the population to be caught in a legal situation after using CBD,” Dr. Alves said.

So how does it work?

“We can record this reaction, this color and use this record to quantify THC in the air; that’s the main idea,” VCU Postdoctoral Fellow and Researcher Dr. Wagner Pacheco said.

Pacheco said the breathalyzer is a colorimetric-based device, like some at-home COVID-19 tests, meaning if THC is present, the color will change in the device. That will then will notify the person giving the test within minutes that someone is under the influence.

“The device will be some kind of camera and some space for someone to blow inside this device. It is very similar to the first alcohol breathalyzer,” Pacheco said.

Both say this device will hopefully lead to saving more lives.

“I don’t think our intention here is to be unique in the market, but it’s to help the population and keep our roads safe,” Alves said.

Alves said depending on funding, we could possibly see this out in the next few years.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A person has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond.
City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the new budget deal on Thursday in Richmond.
Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates, reinstates sales tax holiday

Latest News

VDH says most people with insurance will likely not have to pay anything out of pocket for the...
VDH says new COVID-19 vaccine will be available ‘in the coming days’
CDC recommends new covid booster shot for those 6 months and older
‘We still see the demands’: Pharmacies prepare for updated COVID-19 booster shot
There's a dire need for blood donations as the nation is facing a blood shortage.
The American Red Cross declares a national blood shortage, here’s why
The Red Cross is sounding the alarm about the country's blood supply.
Red Cross declares national blood shortage