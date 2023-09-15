Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

‘Special for me’: Chesterfield students celebrate start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Matoaca High School Teacher Ramon Zabala: ‘This is an amazing collaboration to include the different cultures that are represented in the school’
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Luvin Ortiz is showing her peers the ingredients to use in order to make pupusas, a popular dish from Central America.

“One of my mom’s friends is Salvadorean, so she told me how to make it,” Ortiz said. “I know some people have never even tried pupusas before, so that makes it even more special for me.”

Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

The step-by-step process on how to bring the dish to life is all part of a celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, which shines a spotlight on the culture, contributions and history of the Hispanic and Latin Americans in the U.S.

In 1968, the observation started as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded to a 30-day period in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan.

Sept. 15 is also a significant date because of the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.

Hispanic Heritage Month
Hispanic Heritage Month(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“There’s so many cultures in the Hispanic world, but the 15th marks the Independence Day for Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador,” said Ramon Zabala, a teacher at Matoaca High School who helped facilitate the student-led lesson on Friday. “That’s why we’ve chosen to make pupusas in culinary class to share the culture of Central America.”

Zabala, who is also from Venezuela, believes this serves a powerful lesson beyond the pages of a textbook.

“As an immigrant, I moved to Virginia when I was 8 years old, and in my experience in school, our culture wasn’t really represented and our foods were never really represented, so I think this is an amazing collaboration to include the different cultures that are represented in the school,” said Zabala. “It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to share our culture and the richness of Hispanic culture with a lot of kids that maybe they don’t get to experience it every day.”

Pupusas
Pupusas(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

A lesson giving students a chance to not only learn, but to also give students a chance to share a piece of their heritage.

“I love to make pupusas, and I love to be in the kitchen with all the kids in here and help them to know more about my community,” said Ortiz. “It makes it special.”

The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce reports Hispanics and Latinos make up roughly 10 percent of the state’s population. Over the next two decades, the U.S. Census estimates that the Hispanic population will double in Virginia.

The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has a full list of events to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, which can be found through this link.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A person has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond.
City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the new budget deal on Thursday in Richmond.
Youngkin signs budget that delivers tax rebates, reinstates sales tax holiday

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at Chippenham Hospital
As city leaders and casino developers lobby hard for “yes” votes, anti-casino forces are...
A week from early voting, casino causing divide in Richmond again
A shocking attack inside Chippenham Hospital. A stranger allegedly sexually assaults a female...
Sexual assault at Chippenham Hospital
Sign on Forrest Hill Avenue in Richmond, against the casino
A week from early voting, casino causing divide in Richmond again