Police confirm 8th rabies case in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are warning residents of another rabies case.

On Monday, officers got a call about a cat acting abnormally - and potentially exposed to rabies.

Police confirm this is the 8th reported case in the county this year.

Now, Henrico Police are reminding everyone to keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date.

The next rabies clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Henrico County Western Government Center, located on Parham Road.

These vaccinations cost $15.00 and are cash only. Additional rabies clinic dates can be found on the Henrico County Animal Shelter’s page.

If you see a pet or wild animal acting strangely - call the police at (804) 501-5000.

