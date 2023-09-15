Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police confirm 8th rabies case in Henrico

If you see a pet or wild animal acting strangely - call the police at (804) 501-5000.
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are warning residents of another rabies case.

On Monday, officers got a call about a cat acting abnormally - and potentially exposed to rabies.

Police confirm this is the 8th reported case in the county this year.

Now, Henrico Police are reminding everyone to keep your pet’s rabies vaccinations up to date.

The next rabies clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Henrico County Western Government Center, located on Parham Road.

These vaccinations cost $15.00 and are cash only. Additional rabies clinic dates can be found on the Henrico County Animal Shelter’s page.

If you see a pet or wild animal acting strangely - call the police at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A person has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond.
City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
Hurricane Lee impacts the east along the coast.
Dangerous rip currents along the coast of North Carolina

Latest News

The school division says only see-through water bottles are allowed in classrooms.
Nottoway Schools implement new water bottle policy
If you see a pet or wild animal acting strangely - call the police at (804) 501-5000.
Police confirm 8th rabies case in Henrico County
NBC12′s John Hood joins Tyler and Todd to talk about the films that turned him into a movie...
12 About Movies - Fast Cars, Theater Kids, & GameStop
NBC12 is On Your Side for breaking news, weather and more.
Watch Live: 12News Today