Nottoway Schools implement new water bottle policy

The school division says only see-through water bottles are allowed in classrooms.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Nottoway County are restricting the type of water bottles allowed in classrooms.

On Thursday, the school division announced on Facebook students will only be allowed to bring see-through bottles into schools.

The school division says any other bottles are not allowed, and staff will collect them if they see students with them.

