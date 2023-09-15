Nottoway Schools implement new water bottle policy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Schools in Nottoway County are restricting the type of water bottles allowed in classrooms.
On Thursday, the school division announced on Facebook students will only be allowed to bring see-through bottles into schools.
The school division says any other bottles are not allowed, and staff will collect them if they see students with them.
