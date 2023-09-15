Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
The incident closed the center and right lanes of southbound I-95 near Chamberlayne Road.
“Adrenaline kicked in”: Truck driver stops police pursuit on I-95 with trailer
A person has died after a tree fell on them in Richmond.
City employee dies after tree falls in Libby Hill Park
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
Hurricane Lee impacts the east along the coast.
Dangerous rip currents along the coast of North Carolina

Latest News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict