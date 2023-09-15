Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man dies after crash on I-295 in Hanover

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 295 on Friday.

Just before 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-295 north just before the Pole Green Road exit.

Investigators say a 2009 Chevrolet pick-up ran off the road, into the tree line and down the embankment.

Troopers say the driver, Jacob Corey Hughes, 32, of Quinton, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

