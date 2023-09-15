Man dies after crash on I-295 in Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Interstate 295 on Friday.

Just before 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-295 north just before the Pole Green Road exit.

Investigators say a 2009 Chevrolet pick-up ran off the road, into the tree line and down the embankment.

Troopers say the driver, Jacob Corey Hughes, 32, of Quinton, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.