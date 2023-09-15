Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at Chippenham Hospital
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hospital last week.
Police say on Saturday at around 7 a.m., officers were called to Chippenham Hospital for the report of an assault.
RPD says when officers arrived, they found a woman - who works at the hospital - reporting a man had sexually assaulted her in an elevator.
Investigators believe after the assault, the suspect left the area, possibly boarding a GRTC.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
