Man allegedly sexually assaults woman at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a hospital last week.

Police say on Saturday at around 7 a.m., officers were called to Chippenham Hospital for the report of an assault.

RPD says when officers arrived, they found a woman - who works at the hospital - reporting a man had sexually assaulted her in an elevator.

Investigators believe after the assault, the suspect left the area, possibly boarding a GRTC.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

