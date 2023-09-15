Your Money with Carlson Financial
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

