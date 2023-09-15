Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with a northerly breeze

Humidity continues to drop during the day
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer’s big heat appears to be over, with no 90+ days in sight

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the upper 70s. A northerly breeze that could gust to 20mph in RVA, higher at the bay.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Some early sunshine, then becoming cloudy. Scattered showers likely during the afternoon and evening. Rain chance increases at night. Lows near 60°, highs close to 80°. (PM Rain Chance: 60%, highest later in the day)

Monday: Lingering early morning clouds, mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs around 80°.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

