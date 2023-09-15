Flying Squirrels make home playoffs
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels have officially made the 2023 playoffs!
The Flying Squirrels placed second in Thursday’s Southwest Division in this year’s Eastern League.
The team qualifies for the playoffs and will play Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against the Erie SeaWolves.
Game 1 will be on the road against the Northeast Division Champion on Sunday, Sept. 24. Game 2 and (if necessary) Game 3 will be played at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.
