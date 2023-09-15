Your Money with Carlson Financial
Flying Squirrels make home playoffs

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Thursday.
Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Thursday.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels have officially made the 2023 playoffs!

The Flying Squirrels placed second in Thursday’s Southwest Division in this year’s Eastern League.

The team qualifies for the playoffs and will play Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against the Erie SeaWolves.

Game 1 will be on the road against the Northeast Division Champion on Sunday, Sept. 24. Game 2 and (if necessary) Game 3 will be played at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Find out more here.

