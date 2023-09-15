Flying Squirrels make home playoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels have officially made the 2023 playoffs!

The Flying Squirrels placed second in Thursday’s Southwest Division in this year’s Eastern League.

2023 EASTERN LEAGUE SOUTHWEST DIVISION SECOND-HALF CHAMPS 🏆



We are IN! pic.twitter.com/Xa6rJwVEmW — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) September 15, 2023

The team qualifies for the playoffs and will play Game 1 of the Southwest Division Series at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against the Erie SeaWolves.

Game 1 will be on the road against the Northeast Division Champion on Sunday, Sept. 24. Game 2 and (if necessary) Game 3 will be played at The Diamond on Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Find out more here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.