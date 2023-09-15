Your Money with Carlson Financial
12 About Movies - Fast Cars, Theater Kids, & GameStop

Featuring a mystery special guest!
NBC12′s John Hood joins Tyler and Todd to talk about the films that turned him into a movie lover!
By Todd Densmore
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Friday, and we’ve got some fun flicks to talk about this week. Even more exciting is that we have a mystery guest joining us this week! Watch to find out who from NBC12 joins Tyler and I this week to talk about the films they grew up with and what turned them into a movie lover. Spoiler alert: it’s Star Wars related.

New to Streaming:

Elemental - Disney+

Fast X - Peacock

Theater Camp - Hulu

Staff Picks:

Mystery Guest Picks:

  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
  • Men in Black and MiB II
  • Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

New to Theaters:

A Haunting in Venice

Dumb Money

