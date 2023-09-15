12 About Movies - Fast Cars, Theater Kids, & GameStop
Featuring a mystery special guest!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Friday, and we’ve got some fun flicks to talk about this week. Even more exciting is that we have a mystery guest joining us this week! Watch to find out who from NBC12 joins Tyler and I this week to talk about the films they grew up with and what turned them into a movie lover. Spoiler alert: it’s Star Wars related.
New to Streaming:
Elemental - Disney+
Fast X - Peacock
Theater Camp - Hulu
Staff Picks:
Mystery Guest Picks:
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit?
- Men in Black and MiB II
- Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back
New to Theaters:
A Haunting in Venice
Dumb Money
