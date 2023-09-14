Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Tonight, Richmond City Public Schools will hold a town hall for parents on specialty school admissions.
- The search continues for two suspects who led police on a multi-county pursuit in a stolen car.
- A caretaker is facing charges after an 11-month-old child and dog died in a hot car in York County.
- Gov. Youngkin will sign the state budget today.
- Today’s forecast begins a three-day stretch of pleasant weather. Full forecast >
