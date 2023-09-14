Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Charles Gore is serving a 10 year sentence for drug charges.
Inmate escapes from Petersburg facility, authorities say
The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 11-month-old baby's baby was...
Va. woman faces charges after 11-month-old dies in vehicle
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
House candidate allegedly found posting sex acts with husband online

Tonight, parents can express their thoughts on school leaders implementing changes to the...
RPS holding townhall on specialty school admission
Jones said her son Chase has yet to catch a fish in the pond but what they saw on Tuesday was...
Family in Hanover finds stolen car in pond while fishing
Hurricane Lee impacts the east along the coast.
Dangerous rip currents along the coast of North Carolina
Candi Royer, mugshot
Candi Royer pleads guilty in Augusta County court