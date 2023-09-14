Two school buses crash in Augusta County, VSP confirms

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed two Augusta County Public School buses were involved in a collision on Lee-Jackson Highway on Thursday.

Trooper H. Campbell with the Virginia State Police said a school bus rear ended another after the first bus stopped to let a vehicle pass.

A total of 62 children were on both buses and 13 were reported injured. Two children were transported to the hospital.

The Augusta County School Board released a statement with more information about the response and available services to students and families. The Augusta County School Board said Augusta County Public Schools activated their Crisis Emergency Plan, and Central Office administrators reported to the scene and to Augusta Health along with staff from Riverheads Elementary and High Schools, and Beverley Manor Middle School. The School Board said that the family of each student involved in the accident received a personal phone call from an administrator to notify them of the situation.

The Augusta County School Board also said counselors and School Psychologists will be available to assist students and staff at these schools on Friday.

VSP says no injuries were life threatening.

