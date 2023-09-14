Thursday Forecast: Humidity plummets, bringing a three day stretch of pleasant weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Big summer heat is gone, not likely to return for at least 10 days.

Today: Mostly sunny. Lower humidity and breezy at times. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Sunny with low humidity. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds during the day. Showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Rain amounts around 1/10″. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 80s.

