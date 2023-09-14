Police seeking any information from Henrico fatal hit and-run crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A family is looking for answers, and so are police after a deadly hit-and-run in Short Pump.

52-year-old Alonzo Earl Williams was killed on West Broad Street late Monday, Sep. 11. The driver responsible still has not been caught.

It’s believed Williams walked out to the street alone and then was hit. Based on evidence from the scene, police say they think he was in the crosswalk, but there are minimal other details right now.

“We don’t know what occurred in the roadway that day at all,” Henrico Crash Team Investigator Trevor Holmes said. “We don’t know what the light cycle looks like. We don’t know if he had a cross signal or not.”

Holmes says there are some witnesses, and they are in the process of following up on information.

Police say there is also some camera footage from the night, but they have not been able to make an identification yet.

“There could be some damage to the front of the vehicle in the wheel well, so if there’s anybody that sees vehicles like that, or if a body shop has vehicles that come in looking for repairs or things like that, it could be beneficial to us if they notify us,” Holmes said.

Family members say Williams was the manager at the gas station on that road and the only one working that night. They say he had only been employed there for three months, making people wonder why he wandered alone.

“Was there something else going on on the side of the road? We just don’t know what happened. So, we’re just asking you if you were involved, just come forward and tell us your side of the story,” Holmes said.

Williams’ family said he was “an army veteran of 6 years, married for 27 years, amazing father of 5, but the best grandfather of 3.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Holmes at (804) 501-5000. You can also submit tips through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com, which can all be anonymous.

